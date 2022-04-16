Helena's Eight Limbs Muay Thai has clean sweep at Mountain Force 32

HELENA — Mountain Force MMA 32 took place Friday night at the Helena Civic Center. Helena Muay Thai gym, Eight Limbs Muay Thai had three fighters in Friday’s competition and they came out with a clean sweep.

In the first bout of the night, Helena fighter, Nate Schellhardt, took on his second-ever kick boxing fight, defeating his opponent by referee stoppage by TKO.

Next up from Eight Limbs was Taj Rae, Friday’s fight was his first in 11 years. Also in a kickboxing bout, he won by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28).

Eight Limbs’ final fighter, Reuben Roundstone, was the co-main event and defeated his opponent in his second-ever pro fight by way of tap out due to the Kimura, a double-joint armlock.

“As my professor once told me, you can’t prepare for a grappling situation, you just have to go into it head-first, and take whatever comes to you, and tonight, I took his arm,” Roundstone said.

Eight Limbs head coach Donnie Nickerson was rightfully proud of his team and his gym after Friday night’s competition.

“We’re a good, established, Muay Thai gym, and you know, we work hard, and you can see it. You know, we’ve only been around two-three years and now we’re starting to come out with fighters and strive to win,” he said.

Mountain Force MMA will be returning to Helena this summer.