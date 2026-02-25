Helena's Katie Verderber using Paralympic platform to inspire others

HELENA — With Olympic action wrapping up over the weekend, the countdown to the Paralympics in Italy is under way.

Helena’s Katie Verderber is set to represent Team USA in mixed wheelchair curling. Before taking off for Italy to compete, Verderber stopped by her home ice at Steed Arena Saturday to lead an adaptive curling session open to the public.

“I think out of everything that’s been happening since being named to the team, my biggest hope is to get awareness to people with disabilities and to get them out and doing things and trying new things," Verderber said. "And I’m extremely excited to get to be a part of this (Saturday).”

Verderber is a medically retired army veteran who, in the span of just two years, went from finding out she’d be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life to learning she’d been selected to represent Team USA.

“It’s inspiring to me. I never would’ve thought I could have a platform and help other people and do this myself,” said Verderber. “It’s incredible. (It’s) been a long two years, and we’re just getting started.”

But above all, Verderber said she hopes her story inspires other wheelchair users and people with disabilities to keep pressing forward.

“I wish I had heard that earlier on, right after my injury, that it’s OK to be angry,” said Verderber. “And it’s OK to wish things could be different. But it’s also OK to enjoy things and try new things. And maybe it’ll be something that’ll change your life like curling has been for me.”

First draw for Team USA in Italy is set for March 7 against China.