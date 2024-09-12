LAS VEGAS — Helena native Sean O'Malley, the Ultimate Fighting Championship's bantamweight title-holder, is set to defend his crown Saturday at UFC 306 at Sphere against contender Merab Dvalishvili.

O'Malley, who defeated Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last August in Boston to win the belt, will be making the second title defense of his career. He beat Marlon Vera at UFC 299 back in March in Miami to defend his title.

MTN Sports is in Las Vegas all week to bring wall-to-wall coverage leading up to O'Malley's fight with Dvalishvili, but O'Malley's story started in Helena.

Watch "Sean O'Malley: The Making of a Champion" in the video above to learn about his Montana childhood and mixed martial arts roots.