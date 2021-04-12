Mt. Olive Just Launched A Pickle Salsa Line

If you’ve ever bought pickles at the grocery store, there’s a good chance you’ve had Mt. Olive. The brand has been making pickles for nearly 100 years and has dozens of products, from sweet and spicy pickles to snack on to relish and it just dropped a new treat for all the pickle aficionados out there: salsa!

Mt. Olive’s pickle salsa is in stores nationwide now in three varieties: mild, medium and hot. The new salsa has no fat or added sugar, it’s gluten-free and contains only 5 calories per serving.

Check your local grocery store for the price but we found a jar of the mild variety selling at Albertsons for $2.99 at full price but currently marked down to $2.79.

A similar product that recently hit shelves come from Grillo’s and has the fantastic name Pickle de Gallo. This pickle salsa is also available at stores nationwide and is available in mild, medium or hot varieties. It’s recommended for use on all kinds of meals, including hot dogs and pizza. In addition to pickles, Pickle de Gallo is made with red bell peppers and yellow onions.

If you’d rather make your own pickle salsa, it’s really not that different than making regular salsa. This recipe from Southern Souffle calls for just one dill pickle, tomatoes, red onion and other common salsa ingredients. Of course, you could always add more pickles if you want, but the ratio of one pickle to four tomatoes means it probably won’t be too pickle-flavored.

Of course, nothing goes better with salsa than guacamole, and you can easily add pickles to that as well to accompany your tortilla chips. This recipe from Avocados from Mexico has you adding pickle brine (along with other guac ingredients, like avocado, red onion and salt), but no actual pickle pieces.

If you’d rather not make your pickle guacamole totally from scratch, however, you can buy pre-made guacamole from Wholly Guacamole, then jazz it up by adding pickle juice and even cut-up pickles if you’re really looking for pickle flavor. Wholly Guacamole even has guacamole with salsa, so you could add pickles to that one and get two dips in one!

Looking for even more pickle flavors? Pringles just released a Wavy Deep Fried Pickle chip that will be around for a limited time and you can also buy dill pickle-flavored Slim Jims, whiskey, popcorn, hummus and cheesecake.

Mt. Olive is even selling fully kosher dill pickle brine now so you can use it in recipes, as a marinade or even in cocktails, like this dill pickle martini.

It’s a great time to be a pickle lover!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.