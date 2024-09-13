Applestem Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch set to open

The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch near Craig is ready for the 2024 season, with opening day scheduled for Saturday, September 14; it will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through October 27.

It's an agriculture-themed outdoor recreational attraction and farm with a 10-acre corn maze and other activities for kids of all ages and families to enjoy.

Hours of operation are Saturdays from 1pm to 9pm; Sundays from 1pm to 6pm; and Fridays (starting September 20) from 5pm to 9pm.

MTN News Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is in Craig, between Great Falls and Helena

They note on their website that due to recent rain, things might still be a little wet for opening weekend, so they recommend wearing "shoes you don't love."

From the website: "Hop on the Grain Train or Ride the Cow Train! Take the plunge down Hay Mountain on our Tube Slide -- bet ya can’t go just once! Dig around in the Corn Box, and try your hand at Steer Head Roping. There’s a sandbox and an old-fashioned Hay Jump! We have Rubber Duck Races ... and Spider Webs to explore! Old-time hand pumps send our little ducks racing down the chute."

The corn maze this year celebrates the 125th birthday of iconic American author Ernest Hemingway.

Pumpkin prices start at $1 and go up depending on the size and variety. There is no entry fee to visit the Pumpkin Patch.

Tickets are $11 for ages 5 and up; children age 4 and under are free.

Applestem is located at 2987 Craig Frontage Road near the community of Craig.