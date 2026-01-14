Helena Christian boys off to 9-3 start

HELENA — The Helena Christian boys basketball team is off to a 9-3 start – the Rams’ best start under current head coach Austin Young.

“I think one possession at a time,” Young said of his team’s mindset ahead of practice Tuesday. “And that’s our motto is we gotta play one possession. We gotta move on. And our record every game is 0-0. And we go into every game like it’s our first game. And we gotta win that game. And just one game at a time, and we’ll see where it ends.”

This year’s Rams have already matched their win total from a season ago. And they’ve done it while having just three upperclassmen on their roster.

“I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction,” sophomore guard Ezra Dobyns said. “And it’s going to take a lot of work to get to the top like we want to. I think we’re going in the right direction. And we have a lot of that chemistry, especially in our younger grades. And so, it’s going to be really good.”

And after seeing how that chemistry has translated into wins, the Helena Christian players said they’ve set high expectations for themselves.

“I think my expectation is probably to go to state and try to get into the state championship game and be the number two overall seed in the west,” said freshman point guard KJ Sager. “Just try to do our best in state, try to get that second place, or first place even”

Helena Christian’s season continues Saturday against the Salvation Army Fire.