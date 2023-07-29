"Clowning around" is serious business at Last Chance Stampede

HELENA — HELENA — At the Last Chance Stampede, rumor has it, that you can scarcely hear the horn blow during the bull-riding, because the audience is so loud.

“That sounds fun for me,” said 24-year veteran of the business, Matt Merritt who came back to Montana with the PRCA for this rodeo weekend.

Merritt started his career on the PBR circuit as a young rodeo clown before earning his PRCA card in 2013. Merritt verifies that rodeo clowns are true entertainers; quick with a joke, and carrying on conversations with the competitors as well as the announcers. They have a history of creating a draw unto themselves as they can have huge followings in the crowd.

While it seems as if rodeo clowns like Merritt are just out in the arena having fun, they actually become a part of the show and a very important one at that.

“I will be in the barrel, because you’ll see this arena is very large. And (kind of) like a grizzly bear chasing you, you’re hoping there’s a tree out in the field, I’m that tree," said Merritt in regards to his duties during bull-riding runs. "It's something for them to get behind," said Merritt.

Raised in Louisiana, Merritt and his wife, moved to North Carolina just over two decades ago as his career was just starting out. “Let your personality shine, be yourself, keep it simple, stupid,” he added.

Merritt noted that he finds his job enjoyable because it allots him the flexibility to take in all of Montana's beautiful fishing spots and golf courses. However, it takes him away from his wife and two daughters.

"[My wife] is the glue that holds everyone together," said Merritt with a smile.

Before he is tasked with entertaining thousands and thousands of people throughout the audience at the Last Chance Stampede, Merritt said he makes it a point to pay homage to the people he loves.

"I put people who mean something to me - initials, in my makeup. My wife, my kids, a friend of mine who has passed. It's like my moment to reflect and get ready, and get the blood pumping," said Merritt.

With one night left before the Last Chance Stampede comes to a close and checks are doled out to the winners, all Merritt asks is that those who are headed to the rodeo come out ready to have

fun.

“Prove to me how loud you guys can be. Let's forget about our troubles and get out and have fun. We’ll do our best to entertain you, we just hope that you'll do your best to have fun with us."

- Results, 1st and 2nd performance of the 62nd Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Montana -

Bareback: Clay Stone, Blackfoot, Idaho (84.5 points)

Team Roping: Dustin Bird, (Cut Bank, Mont.) & Ike Folsom, (Dillon, Mont.) 4.5 seconds to top the leaderboard. Second place: Brady Tryan, (Huntley, Mont.) and Calgary Smith, (Adams, Ore.), turned their steer in 4.6 seconds.

Steer Wrestling: Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss. (3.9 seconds) Second place: Ty Erickson Helena, Mont. (4.0 seconds)

Saddle Bronc: Traylin Martin, Faith, S.D. and Phillip Whiteman, Lame Deer, Mont. (81.5 points each)

Barrel Racing: Brittney Sporer, Stephenville, Texas 17.57 seconds; Second place: Brittney Cox, Chinook, Mont. (17.83 seconds)

Tie-Down Roping: Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. 9.1 seconds; Second place: Clayton Miller, Billings, Mont. (10.8 seconds)

Bull Riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, Mont. (79) points.

The Last Chance Stampede continues Saturday, July 29 with 4H Appreciation Night. RAM PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:00pm. More information and a full fair schedule can be found online on their website.