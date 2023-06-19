Helena Chamber of Commerce hosts 32nd annual Father's Day Golf scramble

HELENA — Every Father's day weekend, for the past 32 years, the Helena area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with BCBS of Helena to host it's annual golf scramble in order to help support local businesses.

For decades, the people of Helena have had so much fun with this golf tournament. It's been a local fundraiser for the 4 major programs of the Helena area Chamber which include the WINS program; Helena Leader's network; Invest in Helena; and leadership Helena programs which help promote growth and development in the area.

New President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Callie Aschim and her staff are eager to continue that legacy.

Callie Aschim 2023 Helena Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble sponsored teams

The low gross winner of the weekend was team : Opportunity Bank and the low net winner on the course was team : Pacific Source Healthcare.

Although, team Retz Brothers put up a tough fight, confidence was something they did not lack, "Like he said, I'm definitely better than him, and I'm about to win 10-grand on this hole in one," said Clint Retz, owner and founder of Retz Brothers, LLC.

There were plenty of fun-filled challenges out on the course Friday morning as each team tried to win a variety of sponsored contests such as the $10,000 hole in one, which has not been done in over ten years as well as a $2,500 prize to the winner of the longest put challenge.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Steve and Sarah Halferty take a stroll near Bill Roberts Golf Course during the Father's Day weekend golf scramble.

Steve and his only child, Sarah Halferty, who also works at the Bill Roberts Course during the summer months when she isn’t playing golf for Rocky Mountain College in Billings, reminded MTN Sports how to have fun while playing the sport.

“I mean, there was a time we didn’t think we were going to be able to have kids, so she’s kind of a miracle from that standpoint, so we cherish every moment and it’s a good reminder on Father’s Day; (or) Mother’s Day, that we’re lucky to have her in our lives and it’s been fun to watch her grow and mature and now she’s off to college, starting to become more and more independent, which is a mixed blessing,” joked Mr. Halferty.

The Halferty's usually try to get out to Bill Robert's at least a couple of times each week in order to play the game of golf together. "Just go out and have fun, enjoy the game," he added, "She's my favorite."