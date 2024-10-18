'Impaired' driver collides with MHP vehicle

(UPDATE, 7:25pm) Lewis & Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert says there are no serious injuries.

He told MTN News that the suspect vehicle collided with a truck, and then hit the MHP vehicle that was parked on the side of the highway.

The Sheriff's Office is handling the criminal investigation into the crash.

MHP car hit by impaired driver DSC05087.JPG MHP car hit by impaired driver

(1st REPORT) Emergency personnel are responding to a collision along I-15 that involved a Montana Highway Patrol vehicle.

The crash happened on Thursday evening (October 17, 2024) near mile marker 195, just north of Helena city limits.

An MHP spokesperson told MTN News that a patrol vehicle was hit by an "impaired driver."

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been seriously injured.

We will update you as we get more information.