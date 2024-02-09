Paint the Town P!NK happening Saturday

HELENA — Florence Crittenton is holding its annual gala fundraising event Paint the Town P!NK on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Celebrating its 21st year, the event provides the opportunity to support Florence Crittenton’s programs that help families with young children.

Dozens of volunteers were on hand Friday transforming the Exhibit Hall at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, filling the space with elaborate decoration aimed at giving the event an elegant flair.

All proceeds of Paint the Town PINK will support the general operating expenses involved in running Florence Crittenton’s programs including residential treatment programs for mothers and their children, early childhood education and community-based programs.

Florence Crittenton’s Executive Director Carrie Krepps said, ”We are so thrilled to be back at the Fairgrounds for another amazing night of PINK. Last year’s event brought us all back after a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic and it was our biggest and best PINK ever. We are looking forward to another incredible evening and to break records again this year. I could not be more grateful for the Helena and surrounding community for their continued support of this very important event, but for their ongoing support of our organization and the families we serve. We simply do not exist without this community.”

The event will be held on Saturday, February 10th at the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds in the Exhibition Hall and begins at 5pm with the formal program beginning at 6.40pm.

Information about the event is available at the Paint the Town Pink official website, www.paintthetownpink.info