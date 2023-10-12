New footage and documents give insight into Hamas attack

A rescue group in southern Israel has released what they say are documents carried by Hamas terrorists that slaughtered Israelis on Saturday.

According to the Telegram account South First Responders — which is an account in which Israeli first responders upload footage and images from "areas clear from Hamas" — the documents, dated October 2022, outline specific instructions for attacking one of the settlements near the Gaza border and include details on the size of the security force and the number of civilians.

They also outline tasks for the terrorists, such as taking soldiers and residents hostage. While Scripps News hasn't found any videos showing the Hamas raid on Mefalsim, other videos that we have verified all show a high degree of organization. The documents they carried were dated October 2022.

According to the Jerusalem Post, two more fighters in the small village were killed days after the attack on Tuesday.

South First Responders also released bodycam footage worn by one of the attackers on Saturday when they initially entered the village of Kfar Aza.

The footage shows Hamas taking down security cameras as well as loading a rocket launcher in a residential area. Gunshots can be heard in the distance.

Taken together, the planning documents and the bodycam videos show a clear portrait of a terrorist group that is highly organized, heavily armed and had prior intelligence about the targets that they went after.

