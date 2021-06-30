New Monopoly Game Has Players Go On A ‘Target Run’ Instead Of Buying Properties

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s a fun new way to enjoy a trip to Target — and it doesn’t even involve getting off your couch. In fact, your couch is actually exactly where you’ll want to be.

Hitting store shelves later this summer for family game night or a cozy night at home with friends, Monopoly: Target Edition combines Target’s store aisles with Monopoly for a twist on the classic Hasbro board game.

The objective of the game is similar to traditional Monopoly, but this time, players browse their favorite Target sections while moving around the board to collect as many items and Target Circle tokens as they can. You will be shopping for Target items instead of buying property and passing “Go” allows you to purchase items from your Target basket and earn saving tokens. Game tokens include Target’s mascot Bullseye Dog, a shopping bag, a coffee cup and a shopping cart.

Target

You can even double or triple your savings with Target Circle tokens, just like when you actually shop at Target. The game ends once all of the tokens are placed on the board. The player with the most savings at checkout wins the game (and probably some new skills to use next time you’re actually shopping).

You can pre-order the game now for $24.99, but it will be available for purchase in stores starting Aug. 1. Target RedCard holders will receive 5% off the game and you can pick it up via same-day services like drive-up, order pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt.

Target

The new Monopoly: Target Edition is just one of dozens of Monopoly games you can buy if you’re looking for something other than the classic version. You’ll find everything from Disney Monopoly to “Mario Kart,” “Jurassic Park” and “Friends“-themed versions. At one time they even had a version for players who cheat, which encouraged players to break the rules as many times as they could get away with. You can still buy it on Amazon.

Will you be picking up the new Monopoly: Target Edition so you can shop Target’s aisles from the comfort of your home?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.