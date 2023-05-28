Newgarden slips past Ericsson in final lap to win Indianapolis 500

Josef Newgarden overtook Marcus Ericsson in the final lap of the Indianapolis 500 to win Sunday’s race.

It was Newgarden’s first win at the Indianapolis 500.

He won as the race ended on a one-lap shootout prompted by a multi-car wreck in the final laps of the race. The late-race wreck was one of three that disrupted the race in the final 16 laps.

Newgarden battled all the way from the sixth row to find himself at the front of the Indy 500.

A scary incident with 16 laps to go nearly put a damper on the race. Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood collided, causing Kirkwood’s vehicle to flip. Meanwhile, a tire from Rosenqvist’s vehicle popped off and shot over the protective netting, narrowly missing a crowded grandstand.

Broadcast footage showed the tire landing in a parking lot, striking a car outside the racetrack. It appeared no one was hurt in the frightening crash.

The ending was relatively bitter for Rosenqvist, who earned a spot in the front row of Sunday’s race.

With just eight laps to go, Pato O’Ward, who was among the favorites to win, spun into the wall, ending his race and prompting a second red flag late in the race.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com