1-on-1 with Dale Jr: 'No timeouts' for USA's football-turned-rugby star Baker

For U.S. rugby sevens winger Perry Baker, he and the boys are "ready to get out there" and take the field in Tokyo.

In the inaugural edition of "Dale Jr.'s Olympic Chats," NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke with Baker, who is competing in his second Olympic Games.

Baker said that after weeks of anticipation, he was excited to finally begin play and take the field for Team USA. The team has been training during the hottest times of the day in hopes of gaining a competitive edge.

Dale Jr. also asked Baker about the transition from American football to international rugby. Before joining Team USA, Baker had appeared on pro football rosters including the Pittsburgh Power of the Arena Football League.

The biggest difference? "It's nonstop," Baker told Earnhardt. "You don't get timeouts between plays."