1 person dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Glacier County

GREAT FALLS — A 50-year old man from Reserve in northeastern Montana died in a two-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

It happened at about 4:40 p.m. near mile marker 226 of US Highway 2, several miles east of Browning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a motorcycle and had a 51-year old passenger, also from Reserve.

The motorcycle and a Pontiac Grand Prix were both eastbound, when the motorcyclist slowed down and pulled on to the right side of the road to do a u-turn.



The driver of the Pontiac moved into the opposing lane to give the motorcyle room, and the motorcyclist then tried to complete the u-turn and was hit by the Pontiac.

The motorcyclist died at the scene; his name has not been released.

His passenger was taken to the Indian Health Service clinic in Browning for treatment of his injuries; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

The driver of the Pontiac was not injured.

The MHP says that the motorcyclists were not wearing helmets, and that impaired driving is suspected as a factor.

We will update you if we get more information.