11th Avenue to receive resurfacing work

HELENA — A street closure on the heavily used 11th Avenue will most likely create some traffic congestion beginning later this month.

The City of Helena announced Monday that starting July 10, resurfacing work will begin on 11th Avenue.

The work will take place from Cruse Avenue to N. Montana Avenue. While that portion of street is closed during the project, traffic will be diverted to E 6th Avenue and Helena Avenue.

The work is weather dependent. The city plans to close the section of road for the project from July 10 through August 24.