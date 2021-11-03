$12.5M Jefferson High School bond passes

BOULDER — The $12.5 million Jefferson High School Bond passed on Tuesday by a margin of 1,678 for, 1,077 against.

The money will be used for a major upgrade and expansion project. Supporters of the bond say the existing building has a number of issues that need to be addressed. Some classes are still being held in modular buildings that were brought in several decades ago. Several classrooms and restrooms don’t meet ADA accessibility requirements. The school entrance is open, without many security features.

Superintendent Tim Norbeck told MTN in a statement: “I'm humbled and thankful for the support of the voters of Jefferson High School District #1. The teamwork of all involved and the support and direction of the board of trustees, committee members, and patrons was instrumental in passing the bond.

I look forward to the school improvements and the future opportunities for the students at JHS.”

The bond will pay for a new two-story addition to the school, containing new science, art and music rooms and classrooms to replace the modular. It would expand career and technical education space, bring the school into ADA compliance, replace aging boilers and pipes and fund security upgrades.

The district says the bond will increase taxes $53.55 a year on a $100,000 home, $107.10 a year on a $200,000 home and $160.65 a year on a $300,000 home.