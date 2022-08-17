14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says Kayden Bitter was swimming with family at the Lewis and Clark Day Use Area on the west shore of Canyon Ferry on Monday afternoon.

The family was preparing for lunch in the afternoon when they noticed the boy was missing. They found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water. Dispatchers received the call just before 4:00 p.m.

CPR was performed at the scene until medical crews arrived and could continue life-saving efforts.

Sheriff Dutton says medical crews were able to secure a pulse. Bitter was transported first to a local hospital, then to a hospital in Missoula, where he passed away.

The Sheriff's Office sends its condolences to the family.