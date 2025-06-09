18-year-old dies in rollover crash in Broadwater County

TOWNSEND — An 18-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Broadwater County on Saturday, June 7, 2025, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. at mile marker 58 along US Highway 12, about three miles north of Winston.

Deadly crash near Winston; missing man in Shelby

MHP says the driver was in a Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound when the truck began to drift off the right side of the road, going into a ditch and hitting a traffic post.

Investigators believe the driver tried to steer back onto the road but over-corrected, sending the truck into a sideways skid across four lanes of traffic.

The truck went into a ditch and then rolled several times, crashing into a fence, which threw the driver from the vehicle. According to MHP, the man was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

He was taken to St. Peter's Health in Helena, where he later died.

His name has not been released at this point.