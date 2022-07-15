'1923' production crew answers community questions in Butte

BUTTE — Actors, business owners, and filmmakers from across Montana had stars in their eyes as they arrived at the Finlen Hotel to learn about production on the newest installment to the “Yellowstone” series that will be filming in Butte.

"What I would love to do is be some kind of supporting character I guess underneath the main principles. That would be amazing to me," said Mary Riitano.

Mary Riitano is an actress based in Helena. She has been working in the film and theater industry for 20 years, starring in independent films like “We Burn Like This” and “Willow Creek Road.”

"I love being in the buzz of what’s going on all around us right now because everybody’s excited about storytelling and they’re excited it’s being done here," said Riitano.

The entrance hall was filled with people who wanted to learn more and sign up to be an extra, crew member, and vendor to participate in “1923,” a prequel series to the hit television series “Yellowstone.”

Inside the ballroom, the Montana Film Office and production members answered the community’s burning questions about the impact of the production on Butte.

"There’s going to be tough times for the whole town and us. Sometimes we’ll have night shoots that might bug people. It’s all very unexpected, but we’re here to make it go well and we want to have fun, we want you to have fun," said Erin Sahlstrom, "1923" production coordinator.

Allison Whitmer, the Montana Film Office film commissioner, says a production like this will use local goods and services, block access to streets if needed, and employ the help of local businesses to feed the crew.

"We’re really excited to see a production come here and work on the world stage. We’re really excited to show them what Montana has to offer," said Whitmer.

As for catching a glimpse of some of the famous actors set to star in the show, Whitmer says to treat them with kindness.

"We just ask that you be polite and welcoming to everyone that comes to town," said Whitmer.

