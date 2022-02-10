2-1-1 helps people find resources

HELENA — February 11 is national “211 Day.” 211 is a free and confidential service that helps people across North America find local resources when they have specific needs or are in crisis.

Voices of Hope of Great Falls, with the assistance of the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area in Helena , operates 211 for the Southwest Region of Montana.

Montana 211 provides information on hundreds of agencies and programs across a variety of human services, including income, employment, legal services, food, addictions and service members and veterans.

211 is a comprehensive source of information about local resources and services in the country. Specialists are trained at the call centers are local to their community and are equipped to identify the appropriate resources and advocate for those needing assistance.

To learn more about the 211 program and ways it can help, visit www.montana211.org. If you are seeking assistance, you can call 2-1-1 to speak to a specialist directly about accessing public and private resources.