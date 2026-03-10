2 Billings bail bondsmen charged in connection with Missoula fatal shooting

MISSOULA — Court documents obtained by MTN News on Monday highlight further details in a deadly shooting at a Missoula gas station on March 4, 2026.

The Missoula Police Department (MPD) was called to the Town Pump on Reserve Street after receiving reports of shots being fired.

On scene, four armed males were wearing tactical gear. Three were standing while the fourth was performing CPR on the shooting victim, identified by court documents as Joshua Wykle.

According to an affidavit filed by Missoula Deputy County Attorney Brittany Williams, an MPD Lieutenant determined that they were bail bondsmen who had traveled to Missoula from Billings to apprehend Wykle, an alleged fugitive also from Billings.

MPD Officer Hansen identified the man performing CPR as the shooter, Brandon Wakefield. It was noted by police that Wakefield had a patch on his tactical vest stating, “Fugitive Recovery Agent".

Documents state, according to video from a nearby casino, Wykle was in gray sweats and a black hooded jacket. He was walking across the parking lot of the Town Pump to get into a white Saturn.

Approximately 10 seconds after the Saturn turns on, the video shows a Honda Pilot pulling behind the Saturn, partially blocking it into the parking spot.

Two men exit the the passenger doors of the Honda. The male who got out of the front passenger door was later identified as Austin Mistretta.

Documents report Mistretta approached the front of the Saturn and pointed his rifle at the vehicle.

The video shows another man in tactical gear exit the Honda and approach the driver's side of the Saturn and pointing his firearm at Wykle in the driver's seat.

The Saturn begins to reverse as one agent walks directly behind it and braces himself against the car.

As the vehicle continues to reverse, the agent gets out of the way as Wakefield fires downward into the car at Wykle's center.

Court documents detail that Wakefield had fired twice while standing next to the vehicle.

Documents note Wakefield was in a shooting stance and then blocked from view of the camera by the moving Saturn.

Mistretta appears on the video to walk over to the Honda as Wakefield begins performing CPR on Wykle.

Both Wakefield and Mistretta were directly filed to district court, meaning a jail-based arraignment did not take place.

Wakefield is being held at the Missoula County Detention Center on charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

Wakefield's hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Meanwhile, Austin Mistretta was bonded out of jail. He has been charged with attempted assault with a weapon.

His hearing is scheduled for March 16.

We'll update you as we learn more.