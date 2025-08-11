UPDATE: 3:08 p.m. - August 11, 2025

Two victims were treated for minor injuries after a Monday afternoon small plane crash in Kalispell.

MTN's Sean Wells reports from the scene of the Monday crash:

2 people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash at Kalispell City Airport

Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen tells MTN that reports indicate that a small plane was on approach to the Kalispell City Airport when something unusual happened.

The aircraft crashed on the runway, skidded, hit another small plane and then burst into flames. The fire then spread into a grassy part of the taxiway.

Kalispell police and fire, Evergreen and Smith Valley fire and Whitefish fire all responded to the scene.

Sean Wells/MTN News

A total of four passengers made it off the crashed plane safely. Nobody was on board a stationary plane that was crashed into, Hagen said.

The FAA will take control of the investigation.

- Information from Sean Wells included in this report.

(first report: 2:55 p.m. - August 11, 2025)

Crews are on the scene of an apparent plane crash at the Kalispell City Airport.

Initial reports indicate a small plane had an issue on the runway and crashed into another plane on the taxiway.

A fire broke out following the collision.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN that the extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.