2022 European Figure Skating Championships results: Kamila Valieva breaks own world short program record, Shcherbakova falls

At the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva broke her own short program world record with 90.45 points -- more than three points ahead of her previous personal best. Valieva is considered the frontrunner for gold in women's singles at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the Russian Olympic Committee has a solid shot at filling the podium. No country has ever won figure skating gold, silver, and bronze in women's singles.

Behind her, Belgium's Loena Hendrickx scored 76.25 points for a surprise second place. Russia's Anna Shcherbakova took a nasty fall during her performance and finished in third with 69.05 points -- possibly putting her spot on the Olympic team in jeopardy.

More as this story develops ...

SEE MORE: European Championships: Anna Shcherbakova falls in short