2022 Helena and East Helena school board trustees candidates

HELENA — The Helena and East Helena School District elections will be held on May 3, 2022, via a mail-in ballot. The list of candidates is now set following the deadline for filing on Thursday, March 24.
Helena
There are three seats up for election this year for the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected to a three-year term.
Candidates include:
- Robert J Durrant
- Lois A. Fitzpatrick
- Matt Gorecki
- Greg L. Guthrie
- Siobhan Hathhorn (Incumbent)
- Kalli Kind
- John H. McEwen (Incumbent)
- Kay Satre
East Helena
There are two seats up for election this year for the East Helena School Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected to a three-year term.
Candidates include:
- Marcia Ellermeyer (Incumbent)
- Juliet Hahn
- Tristan Ulmer
- Scott Walter (Incumbent)