2022 Helena and East Helena school board trustees candidates

HELENA — The Helena and East Helena School District elections will be held on May 3, 2022, via a mail-in ballot. The list of candidates is now set following the deadline for filing on Thursday, March 24.

Helena

There are three seats up for election this year for the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected to a three-year term.

Candidates include:

Robert J Durrant

Lois A. Fitzpatrick

Matt Gorecki

Greg L. Guthrie

Siobhan Hathhorn (Incumbent)

Kalli Kind

John H. McEwen (Incumbent)

Kay Satre

East Helena

There are two seats up for election this year for the East Helena School Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected to a three-year term.

Candidates include: