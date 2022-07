HELENA — Despite a rain delay, more than 18,000 people attended the Helena Symphony Under the Stars this past weekend at Carroll College.

Symphony organizers set a goal of collecting 22,000 pounds of food this year, up from the 18,000 pounds of canned food collected at the event in 2021.

The community beat that goal, donating over 24,000 pounds of food for the Helena Food Share.

The Helena Symphony's 68th season kicks off on September 17.