2025 'BBER' Roadshow focuses on artificial intelligence in Montana businesses

HELENA — The Bureau of Business and Economic Research is touring the state with its annual Montana Economic Outlook Seminars.

They kicked off the seminar's 50th anniversary in Helena.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"Our purpose really involves taking the Montana economy, putting it up on a hoist, taking it apart, seeing how the pieces are fitting together, and then putting it all back together," said Patrick Barkey, the research director at the Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

The Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BBER), through the University of Montana, travels to nine different communities around the Treasure State, breaking down the trends they see at the national, statewide, and county levels.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Director of BBER, Jeff Michael, said, "One thing that's really changed in 2024 is that we've seen the growth rate in the population slow in Montana, and the number of people moving here is kind of coming back down to historic levels."

According to the BBER, in 2024, Montana's "population growth rate reached the lowest point in two decades, and the state is in the top five in the nation for job growth.

Their predictions for 2025 include population growth continuing to slow and Montana feeling the "full impact of mining and wood products closures/layoffs."

The state government is the most prominent industry in Lewis and Clark counties, more than double the second highest, other governments, like local and federal.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The BBER says, "Job openings peaked higher than nationally in Helena."

"There aren't really any huge surprises in the economy this year. I think that growth has been stronger than we thought it would be," said Barkey.

This year's seminar also closely examines artificial intelligence (AI).

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Michael said, "It actually can make people's jobs – make them more productive and actually makes them happier by taking out some of the drudgery and efficiency."

BBER specifically says that AI has the potential to help Montana's low unemployment rate with the recruitment and retention of employees.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"Refining the process of screening candidates, refining the process of what skills are needed for a particular job, and improving the match between candidates and the job openings that exist," said Barkey.

Each seminar starts at 8:00 AM and you can find a list of dates and locations for the BBER Roadshow below:

