2026 Vigilante Day Parade Live Stream

MTN will again be live-streaming the Vigilante Day Parade this year on the KTVH Facebook page.

The parade is slated to kick off at noon on Friday, May 1, 2026. Our stream will go live shortly after. It usually takes the parade around 5 to 15 minutes to get to where our camera is set up.

The Montana heritage and history parade by high school students is one of the longest-running parades in the United States. Much like the historic vigilantes of Montana, the parade was created to put an end to lawless activity. Check out our special below on the 100th anniversary of the parade.