2026 Vigilante Day Parade Winners

More than 100 floats were in the Vigilante Day Parade this year, featuring Helena High and Capital High students' take on Montana heritage and historic events.

This year's grand champion was "Siebrand Brothers Circus 1953." The Siebrand Brothers Circus and Carnival was a major traveling show in the Western U.S. during the 1950s, regularly stopping in Montana cities.

Here is a full breakdown of this year's parade.

Participation

This year’s Vigilante Parade had 108 floats. The senior class won the A.J. Roberts Cup with 56% of students participating.

2nd Place - Junior Class 49.4%

3rd Place - Sophomore Class 45.3%

4th Place - Freshmen Class 37.8%

Grand Champion

Siebrand Brothers Circus 1953: Isabella Hall, Breanna Connell, Elecea Duncan, Aurora Miller, Lila Miller, Taylor Northrop, Katie Ridle, and Cassidy Woods.

Most Historically Accurate (Montana Historical Society)

The First Special Service Force: Melissa Klatt, Sam Klatt, and Anna Rosenkrans.

Best Lewis and Clark County

1. Belmont Mine: Cash Neal, Wesson Stein, Adaric Davenport, Robert Wheeler, Luke Battiste, and Edwin Jerstad.

2. KTVH TV, First Television Station in Helena (1958): Kami Pippin, Maggie Arnold, Madeleine Austria, Taylor Burton, and Annabella Ness.

American Indian

Storytelling: An Ancient Tradition: McKenzie Berry, Zemirah Across The Mountain, Kayla Acuna, Sophia Acuna, Hailey Brown, Eli Hacker-Antelope, Isaac Hall, Mark Jolley, Nevaeh Trujillo, and Sasha Wilson.

Historic Helena

1. Ted Kaczynski (Unabomber): Emeline Jefferies, Colin Fontenot, Jessica Farrel, Shelby Heller, Gavin McLure, Elena Richardson, Elaina Edwards, Aiden Atwood, River Mary, Sadie Styren, Kadee Frankforter, and Willow Murphy.

2. Archie Bray Foundation: Elinor Clancy, Camile Certain, Meeka Demers, Evelyn Eller, Sophia Eller, Hana Field, Rylee Fish, Erin McNeil, Kendal Simpson, Isabelle Stembridge, Adela Sund, and Marlee Williams.

3. Last Chance Stampede: Evelyn Harris, Harper Johnson, Myla Dahlke, Eisley Bushilla, Malin Ryerson, Kenley Higgins, Emma Mozer, and Addison Schanz.

Pioneer Life

1. Siebrand Brothers Circus 1953: Isabella Hall, Breanna Connell, Elecea Duncan, Aurora Miller, Lila Miller, Taylor Northrop, Katie Ridle, and Cassidy Woods.

2. Elkorn Ghost Town: Mining Town in the 1870's: Treyson Christman, Siri Fitterer, Leila Henry-Jackson, Jocelyn Pritchard, and Letty Richardson.

Helena Business

1. Sky-Hi Drive In Theater: Hayley Rice, Cayla Black, Amy Mergethealer, Makinzy Komeotis, Mokinlee Cline, Kaylee Chartier, and Isabelle Holmland.

2. Eddie’s Bakery: Cole Harris, Luke Foster, Mei Boedecker, Maddox Collier, Ivy Kyle, Coleton Davenport, Malcolm Duelter, Peter Gill, and Soren Smith.

3. MT Fishing Guides: Maren Fox, Jaden Bartell, William Kriessler, James Tran, Esme Soller, Joel Elton, Mary Clement, Elsie Munson, Astoria Holzer, and Eva Villalva.

Famous People

L. Ron Hubbard: Trey Peterson, Jack McNeil, Garret Hinderman, Eddie Wolf, and Sam Amsbaugh.

Mining and Transportation

Belmont Mine: Cash Neal, Wesson Stein, Adaric Davenport, Robert Wheeler, Luke Battiste, and Edwin Jerstad.

Missed the parade? Catch MTN's stream of the 2026 Vigilante Day Parade.