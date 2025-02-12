32 dogs seized in cruelty case, Humane Society at capacity

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has seized 32 dogs as part of an alleged animal cruelty case. The animals are being housed by the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, putting the shelter at capacity.

According to court documents, the dogs were seized earlier this month from a home in the Northwest Helena Valley. Deputies described the animals as appearing malnourished with skeletal structures visible.

Michael Wolff, MTN News One of 32 dogs seized by the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's office peers through the chain link fence enclosing its cage on Feb. 11 at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society's dog shelter in Helena, Mont.

“Our local animal control officer responded to an address and looked at the condition of the dogs and saw that they were just, they were terrible,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Heather Dawn Prody was arrested on charges of felony aggravated animal cruelty and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer. Court documents say two of the dogs needed immediate emergency veterinarian care; one dog was found dead.

“There were 32 dogs, they did find one deceased dog that had been placed into an outbuilding, and there were multiple, probably 22, dogs inside the house all crammed inside, and it was just unsanitary conditions”, said Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Four of the 32 dogs that were seized by the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office in a communal housing cage designed for multiple animals at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society dog shelter on Feb. 11 in Helena, Mont.

Deputies reported the dogs had no access to food or water.

The animals are now at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. Housing and caring for the large influx of dogs has been a significant and unforeseen financial burden on the shelter.

“It will cost approximately $20,000 a month to have this number of dogs here right now, and that burden goes on the Sheriff’s office. That’s why we want this to go through the court process as soon as we can,” said Sheriff Dutton.

(Watch the video to hear about the dog's adoption status from Sheriff Leo Dutton)

Lewis and Clark Sheriff discusses animal cruelty case

The future of the dogs depends on the outcome of court proceedings. Dogs involved in the seizure are considered evidence and can not be adopted out until either the owner surrenders the animals voluntarily or the court orders their release to the Humane Society.

