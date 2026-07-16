HELENA — Linemen do a lot to keep your power on, from long hours in rough weather, to traveling across the country. On Saturday, the tradesmen will put their skills on display at the 33rd annual Montana Lineman’s Rodeo in Townsend.

(WATCH: 33rd Montana Lineman's Rodeo happening in Townsend)

Lineman Rodeo lets the tradesmen show off their skills

“They come out and compete, and what you see is what they do daily,” Montana Lineman’s Rodeo Association board of directors member Tabitha Dixon said.

Journeymen and apprentices from Montana and across the country will compete in a variety of events, including timed pole climbs, partner rescue scenarios and more.

While the events showcase some of what the tradesmen see in the field, they don’t show everything. Linemen get called out when power lines go down—that can be any time of the day or night, and often when weather conditions are bad.

“It’s either hot like it has been the last couple of days, or you can be below zero—wind, snow, rain,” Tim Newman said.

Tim Newman serves on the Montana Lineman’s Rodeo Association board of directors with Dixon. He was a lineman for years and now helps train the next generation of men and women in the field.

Even with the long hours, dangers, adverse conditions and travel, Newman said he loves the lineman profession.

“I met so many cool people in the trade, and they’re my best friends,” Newman said. “We’d do anything for each other.”

That support and camaraderie is something Dixon knows well too. Her husband, Dave, was a lineman and was involved in the Montana Lineman’s Rodeo for years. He passed away last year.

“I’ve still got guys he worked with who check up on me, I’ve still got apprentices he taught who will come over to the house and drink a beer with me,” Dixon said. “Them carrying on his legacy and memory means so much to me.”

This year’s rodeo means a little more to Dixon too, it’s the first one she has helped organize without her husband.

“It’s one of the hardest, best experiences I’ve had,” she said. “He was a huge part of the dodo, and I just want to carry that on for him.”

In addition to watching linemen compete, rodeo-goers can also ride in a bucket truck, try climbing a power pole, and there will even be a line-kid competition this year.

Events start Friday night at 7pm with a lantern ceremony honoring lineworkers lost in the past year, and continues through Saturday at the Broadwater County Fairgrounds. You can find more information online.

