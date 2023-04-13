4 rescued after falling through ice in Whitefish

WHITEFISH - Whitefish firefighters rescued four people who fell through the ice at Lower Stillwater Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened about 20 miles north of Whitefish Lake.

Five agencies assisted with the rescues.

Firefighters caution that people can expect thin ice on Flathead County lakes this time of year.

People should be careful and keep in mind that no ice is ever 100% safe.

ALERT, Two Bear Air Rescue, North Valley Search and Rescue, Three Rivers EMS, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.