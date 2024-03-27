HELENA — If you've got unused, old or broken electronics lying around the house 406 Recycling is holding its monthly electronics recycling event Friday, March 29.

The event supports the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.

Collection is from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. in the Good Samaritan parking lot.

You can recycle most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics for data-secure, responsible recycling.

Laptops, desktop computers, and personal electronics like cell phones and their accessories are free to recycle, including data destruction.

“We take most of them to our facility in Montanan city where we break them all down to their component parts and we either take them to a place that will recycle them or if we have working items that are donated to us then we’ll usually sell those or donate them to places that can use them,” said Haley McKnight, the Communication Coordinator for 406 Recycling and Compost.