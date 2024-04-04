50 Carroll winter sports athletes recognized for athletic achievement

HELENA — The Frontier Conference has recognized 175 student-athletes from winter sports this season for academic achievement. More than a quarter of those athletes are from Carroll College.

Carroll led all institutions with 50 student-athletes named Academic All-Conference for winter sports. Winter sports include basketball and indoor track and field.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore and carry a minimum of a 3.25 GPA.

As a whole, Carroll student-athletes across all sports carried a department-wide GPA of 3.33 in the fall semester.