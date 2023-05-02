Montana Senate adjourns for the session, state budget still needs House vote

HELENA — The Montana Senate has adjourned for the 68th Session on a tight bipartisan vote, with most Senate Republican leadership voting against the motion.

The motion was brought by Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, with President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, expressing concern that the House had yet to pass the State Budget. But as Sine Die, the vote to adjourn, is a nondebatable vote it went to the board for the body to decide.

The final vote saw 10 Republicans join all the Senate Democrats to pass the motion 26-24. Since the Senate is adjourned, the House will need to concur with or reject the Senate’s amendments to the main budget bill, House Bill 2. If they do not, a special session will need to be called to address the budget.

While disappointed with the vote, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said he’s confident the House will be able to complete the work remaining for the legislature and is proud of the work his chamber has been able to accomplish.

“Oh, I think we had a great session. I mean, in terms of what we've been able to accomplish as Republicans have been tremendous. I mean, we have passed so many good bills. It's really been a successful session,” Fitzpatrick told MTN.

Flowers told MTN he felt Democrats were able, even with the Republican supermajority, were able to make an impact this session.

“Well, I think all things considered, we were able to exert influence on some of the key issues, and we did not get everything we wanted or anything close to it,” Flowers told MTN. “But I think we were able to steer on some issues and kill some bad bills. And obviously, a lot got through that we weren't happy about. But that is the nature of having 16 out of 50 in the Senate.”

The fate of several bills remains in question with the Senate adjourned, meaning only the House can take action on legislation.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story that will be updated.