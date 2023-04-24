Supporters urge Montana House Speaker to recognize transgender representative.

HELENA — On Monday, supporters of MT Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D- Missoula, delivered a petition to Montana House Speaker Matt Regier's office urging the Speaker to recognize Representative Zephyr on the Montana House Floor.

Tensions have escalated since the conservative Montana Freedom Caucus called for Representative Zephyr's censure following comments during a debate on amendments to a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors in the state.

During the debate Representative Zephyr told lawmakers that if they voted for the bill she said, "I hope the next time there is an invocation, when you bow your head in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

While House Speaker Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, did not officially censure Zephyr, a transgender woman, Zephyr has not been allowed to speak on the house floors since last week.

At noon on Monday, supporters delivered a petition to Speaker Regier with more than 3,000 names in support of Zephyr. Supporters stretched the document from the Montana House to the capitol rotunda.

This is a developing story, follow MTN for updates throughout the afternoon.