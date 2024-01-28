A Helena scout makes blankets for her Eagle Scout project

HELENA — On Saturday, January 27, Helena scout had her second sewing day for her Eagle Scout project.

Melissa Klatt is working on achieving the rank of Eagle Scout rank. Eagle Scout is the highest rank achievable in the Scouts BSA program.

To qualify the project has to benefit a group in your community.

“I have a passion for sewing and I want to help kids around my community, so I came up with the idea of making 50 blankets for them,” said Melissa.

Staring on December 17, Melissa and other volunteers have been working to make quilts, flannel and fleece blankets.

“I’ve already had one sewing day on December 17 and we made about 30 blankets then,” Melissa said. When finished all 50 will be donated to Project Linus. Project Linus collects blankets locally and distributes them to children in hospitals, shelters, and social service agencies.

“I believe we will finish them all today because we have about 40 blankets right now and we’re only halfway through our time,” Melissa said.

The plan is to have all of the blankets donated and delivered by February.

She has always and wanted to become an Eagle Scout and it even runs in her family.

“It always been a goal of mine. My brother is an Eagle Scout and my uncle was an Eagle Scout,” said Melissa.