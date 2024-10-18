A look at the candidates running for Lewis and Clark County Commission

HELENA — One of the three Lewis and Clark County Commission seats is up for election.

District One Commissioner Andy Hunthausen could be re-elected, or farmer and rancher Joe Dooling could take his spot.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The position is non-partisan, and District 1 covers East Helena, York, Wolf Creek, Craig, and Lakeside.

Commissioners must live in the district they represent, but all Lewis and Clark County voters can vote on the race.

Commissioner Hunthausen is running for the fourth time, having served on the commission since 2007.

"I understand the job. I have the experience for the job. I have the leadership," he said.

Dooling is no stranger to politics, previously running for the Montana Public Service Commission, Montana State Senate Candidate, and US House.

He believes the commission could use a new voice.

"When is enough enough? How long should a politician be around for? He's been there for 18 years. I think it's sometimes good to start out with new ideas and with new blood," said Dooling.

He feels the commission's zoning in the Helena Valley is unfair to property owners who may be restricted in what they can do with their land.

If re-elected, Hunthausen wants to continue updating the county's growth policy and subdivision regulations and put emphasis on zoning areas to inform land developers on how the property could be used.

Hunthausen said, "Zoning that allows for very predictable growth in certain areas and so developers can come in and say 'I know what this is zoned for. I can move forward.' Housing is a big issue for Lewis and Clark County and for the state as a whole. We need more housing units."

"When you pass zoning with 99% opposition - that's what the paper reported, not my words – there's probably no bigger middle finger to the public than when you do things like that. That's what these guys have done, and that's why I've run," said Dooling.

If elected, Dooling would want to look at re-evaluating the county's budget to place more priority on maintenance and to try to reduce property taxes.

"I don't have a problem with the money we're spending on symphony under the stars, the rodeo announcer, or whatever, but if our bridges aren't getting done and our roads aren't getting done and we're taxing people on their homes, then I do have a problem with it," said Dooling.

Hunthausen says there are misconceptions about the county's budget and involvement in property taxes.

He says the commission must present a proposed budget at several public hearings to get feedback before it is finalized, and by law, the county can raise local taxes by half of the average of the past three years' inflation rate.

"People saw large increases in their property taxes, but that's not for running the county. We are the tax collector for everyone, but the county only is responsible for about 25% of folks' property tax bills," Hunthausen.

The following Lewis and Clark County Commissioner spot that will be up for election is Tom Rolfe, responsible for District 2 in 2026.

Election day is November 5th.