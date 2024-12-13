A warm glow returns to Helena for St. Peter's Light A Life

HELENA — A familiar glow returns to Helena as St. Peter's Health held its annual Light A Life fundraising event on Thursday at the Helena Civic Center.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

This is the only fundraiser St. Peter's does for their hospice care, provided to anyone in need regardless of their ability to pay.

However, people are able to donate any time of year.

"It's great hearing everybody's stories this evening about the people that are being remembered, and it's just a time to share with each other," said Jessica Bailey, director of St. Peter's Health Hospice.

Since St. Peter's first appealed to the public for donations in October, they have raised over $44,145.

After 31 years, they have raised over $1.8 million in total.

The memorial event is a reflective time for those who attend.

They share memories of their loved ones while sharing support for one another.

About spending time with hospice families, St. Peter's Health Hospice nurse Aleta Munden said, "You get really close when you're the nurse, and you're in there every week. Sometimes, we go in multiple times, and we just get to know them, and they become a part of our family and our people. It's nice to be able to see them again and get that closeness back for even just a little bit."

The money raised goes to hospice services and training staff and volunteers on the best ways to give compassionate care at the end of someone's life.

The trees outside the Civic Center will stay lit through January 11th, the day after the St. Peter's Foundation Gala.

You can find more about Light A Life and ways to donate here.