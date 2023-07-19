Access to childcare program SACC may be limited unless teachers found

HELENA — The Helena school-aged childcare program, or SACC, says they are in need of teachers for fall 2023. During the 2022 through 2023 school year, SACC ran eleven programs out of different elementary schools.

SACC has been a part of the Helena school district for 30 years. It provides low-cost childcare for elementary students at school before and after, along with activities, snacks and help with homework.

In a letter emailed to parents this week, leaders say if staffing shortages continue for this year, they will have to modify operations and possibly collapse some current program sites.

Enrollment could also be extremely limited.

SACC is looking for people excited to work with kids and interested in a part-time position during weekdays. If current vacant positions can’t be filled changes will be made and emailed out to parents on August 9.

The childcare shortage is a significant issue for many Montana families.

According to Montana Childcare Business Connect, nearly 70,000 parents are not fully participating in the workforce due to a lack of childcare.