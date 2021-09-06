1 person dead, 2 injured in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Monday, September 6, 2021.

It happened along US Highway 2 just outside the community of Marion.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Chrysler convertible that was westbound, and a Dodge pickup pulling a camper trailer that was eastbound.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 32-year old man, was passing a vehicle at a "high rate of speed in a no-passing zone," and crashed head-on into the Dodge pickup truck.

The Chrysler went off the right side of the road; the driver died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

There were three people in the Dodge; the two adults were taken to Logan Health hospital in Kalispell; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed. A four-year old girl in the Dodge was not injured.

According to the MHP, speed and drugs are suspected as factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.