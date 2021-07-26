Adam Peaty defends 100m breaststroke gold medal

Adam Peaty simply owns the men's 100m breaststroke.

The British star defended his Olympic title on Sunday, the first swimmer from his nation to do so and first UK athlete to win gold in these Olympics.

Peaty hasn't been beaten in the last seven years in the event, and entered Sunday's final with the fastest time of anyone in the field by more than a full second.

Two swimmers came within a second of his gold-winning time of 57.37 on Sunday, as Arno Kamminga of Netherlands swam 58.00 to claim silver and Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy took bronze with 58.33.

Team USA's swimmers finished fourth and sixth, as Michael Andrew swam 58.44 and Andrew Wilson 58.99.

Results for 100M breaststroke

Gold: Adam Peaty, GBR (57.37)

Silver: Arno Kamminga, NED (58.00)

Bronze: Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (58.33)

4. Michael Andrew, USA (58.84)

5. James Wilby, GBR (58.96)

t-6. Zibei Yan, CHN

Andrew Wilson USA (58.99)

8. Ilya Shymanovich, BLR (59.36)