Agility trials happening this weekend at Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds

HELENA — Dozens of well-trained dogs and their owners are taking part in agility trials at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds.

“One of the things about agility that I love is it's a journey. You never arrive,” says competitor, Julie Chapman.

TheHelena Montana Kennel Club is holding the Three All-Breed and Mixed Breed Agility Trials this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The agility trials consist of varying levels of titles from novice, open, excellent, and master. Competitors can utilize this weekend’s agility trials to gain those titles. They are competing not only against the clock but against the number of mistakes allowed.

Folks participate in agility competitions for different reasons.

“But the majority of people that are here are doing it for their own goals, their goals and their dog’s goals,” says Trial Chair, Jeanette Prevel.

Many of the folks who compete are there for the love of dogs and the community. The agility trials are a great way to create community and have fun while doing it.

One competitor, Julie Chapman, just recently returned from the AKC National Agility Championship, a prestigious competition in Oklahoma.

“There’s the social interaction with all the people, who are, we're all in this together. We're all competing on the same course together. I don't have to beat somebody else for both of us to have a good time and to qualify, which is one of the nice things about the sport. So, we're all rooting for each other,” says Chapman.

Those at the club ask that spectators not bring their dogs to the trials if their pet is not competing.