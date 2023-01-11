Airline flight delays continue in Montana after FAA grounds US flights

MISSOULA – People looking to take to the air across the country – including in Missoula and Montana – are facing flight delays on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered that all flights in the US grounded early Wednesday morning following a “Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.”

All airlines were ordered “to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” according to the FAA.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The FAA lifted the order and reported that as of 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time and “normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the United States." The agency is continuing to look into what caused the outage to the system that provides safety information to flight crews.

Some flights continue to be delayed at the Missoula airport.

The latest flight information can be found at https://flymissoula.com/flight-status .

Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) has also been dealing with delays. Some of the flight problems are the result of three planes that could not fly into Kalispell due to fog.

The latest GPIA flight information can be found at https://iflyglacier.com/flights/.