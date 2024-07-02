Airman who died in vehicle accident at Malmstrom AFB has been identified

GREAT FALLS — The airman who died in a vehicle accident at Malmstrom Air Force Base on Saturday, June 29, 2024, has been identified as Staff Sergeant Jorge Delgado, 38-years old, assigned to the 341st Security Forces Squadron at Malmstrom.

Malmstrom officials released his name on Monday afternoon.

SSgt Delgado was one of four airmen who were driving on-base to their duty location in an "up-armored HMMWV" (also known as a Humvee) at the time of the incident.

Two first-responder airmen were injured while responding to the accident.

Two of the injured airmen are reported to be in in stable condition at a Great Falls medical facility; three have since been discharged.

Details of the accident have not been released.

Colonel Dan Voorhies, the commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom, said in the news release: “Team Malmstrom and our surrounding community grieve not only the loss of an outstanding Airman, but a family member and a friend. As we help our impacted Airmen and families, I urge us all to spend a little extra time checking in on one another, wrap our arms around those in need, and provide love and support, so we can keep enduring. Wing One is committed to the safety and security of our members, and we will continue to stand strong during this time.”

No other information has been released; we will update you if we get more details.



(1st REPORT, JUNE 30) One airman died and three airmen were injured in a vehicle accident on Malmstrom Air Force Base on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

The name of the airman who died has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The five injured Airmen were taken to nearby medical facilities. The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

Malmstrom officials have declined at this point to release any additional information, including the nature of the accident and whether the airmen were on-duty at the time.

Colonel Dan Voorhies, the commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom, said in a news release: “We will need time to grieve for our teammate that we lost and for our injured members to heal both physically and mentally. Our focus right now, is to make sure that all of Team Malmstrom have the support they need to make it through this difficult time.”

The news release states: "The cause of the accident is being investigated and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of our personnel and prevent future incidents. The safety and wellbeing of all of our Airmen is our priority and we are providing support and assistance to those impacted by this tragic event.

No other details have been released at this point. We are trying to get more information and will post an update if we do.