Airmen 'Ruck For Life' for Suicide Prevention Month

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen, families, and community members laced-up on September 12 for the annual Ruck for Life at Malmstrom Air Force Base, an event dedicated to raising awareness for suicide prevention.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video:

Malmstrom hosts 'Ruck For Life' for Suicide Prevention Month

The eight-hour walk took place on the base track, where participants carried weighted backpacks to symbolize the burden of stress or suicidal thoughts that some may carry in silence. Others chose to walk or run without weight, showing that the event welcomed all levels of participation.

“It’s a good opportunity for all of the Airmen to come together and have a sense of community and camaraderie, make new friends, and ruck,” said 2nd Lt. Alfonso Ortega, flight commander for the 341st Security Forces Squadron.

The event coincided with National Suicide Prevention Month. All donations and registration fees will benefit the Stop Soldier Suicide Foundation or be used to send an Airman home for the holidays.

For many, the most meaningful part of the ruck was the reminder that no one has to carry their struggles alone.

Ortega emphasized that the event is important because “they’re not alone. They have the opportunity to talk to someone else, build a friendship."

Teams and individuals competed for trophies for the most laps completed, but organizers emphasized that the true victory was fostering connections and conversations that could save lives.

At Malmstrom, Ruck for Life has become more than a physical challenge. It’s a visible commitment to resilience, prevention, and looking out for one another.