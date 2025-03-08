Albertsons Fee Street set to close in April, upgrades to Montana Ave. location completed

HELENA — Changes are coming to Albertsons operations in Helena. Earlier this week, the company completed a major renovation of its North Montana store and announced its plans to close the Fee Street location.

According to the company, which also owns the Safeway on N. Montana Ave., they’ve invested $6 million between the N. Montana Safeway and Albertsons over the past few years.

Michael Wolff, MTN News The Fee St. Albertsons, which is set to close in April, had a store closing sign in its window on Mar. 7 in Helena, Mont.

“We have invested significantly in our two stores to create a great customer shopping experience. So far, we have spent around $6 million on these two store locations, and our investment won't stop there. Last fall, we improved the landscaping around our Safeway location, and as weather permits, we will be renovating our parking lot and plan to add our Drive Up and Go services at the Safeway as well. We are excited to continue enhancing our Helena stores to provide great shopping experiences,” an Albertsons spokesperson said.

Recent upgrades to the Albertsons include an expanded pharmacy, new product displays and an expanded meat department.

N. Montana Albertsons Upgrades:



New refrigerated cases in multiple departments

New produce tables

New sushi section in the deli department

Expanded pharmacy

Expanded alcohol aisle

Expanded drive-up-and-go

Four new self checkout lanes

Four ADA accessible parking spots



Albertsons-Safeway leadership in Helena emphasized that the decision to close the Fee Street location was influenced by the lack of a pharmacy and other standard features at the other locations.

Eric Dowell has been the joint store director for all three stores for the past seven months.

“The doors were shut on that [Fee Street] or are in the process of, to help the other two stores, and better take care of our customers at these other two locations. The associates at that location have been offered, and most have accepted positions at the Safeway or the Albertsons on North Montana. They will be taken care of," explained Dowell.

The company said that all but one of the 39 Fee Street Albertsons employees have accepted positions at the other stores, meaning that customers can still expect to see similar smiles when they shop.

