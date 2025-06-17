Alive at 5 returns for the 2025 season

HELENA — A classic summer event is returning to Helena this Wednesday.

Helena’s free concert series, Alive at Five, occurs every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at various locations each week. The series will begin on June 18th and conclude on August 27th.

Families and friends can celebrate summer nights—spending time with their community, enjoying music, and exploring local food trucks

This Wednesday’s event will be held at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room and feature West Texas Americana Rock band, Ronnie and The Redwoods.

Each event will also feature a local non-profit, beginning with the Montana Historical Society’s Black History Education program to kick off Helena’s Juneteenth celebrations.

For more information on this summer’s lineup or food truck information, visit their website, aliveatfivehelena.com

