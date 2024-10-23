America Votes: Montana's Race for Governor

The Montana Television Network takes a look at the candidates running for governor this year in the Treasure State.

MTN had planned to host a debate between incumbent Republican Greg Gianforte and Democrat Ryan Busse. For at least the past 30 years, MTN has hosted debates between all the major party candidates but this year is an exception. Gianforte declined MTN's invitation, so we instead invited the candidates to sit down for interviews.

Jill Valley spoke with both candidates and asked where they stand on certain key issues including property taxes, firearms, abortion, and public lands.

