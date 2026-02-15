Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
American Mac Forehand fronts absolute bonkers qualifying round in freeski big air

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Mac Forehand of the U.S. reacts after competing in Run 1 of men's freeski big air qualifying on Day 9 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics at Livigno Air Park on Feb. 15, 2026, in Italy.
Mac Forehand and 10 other skiers received at least one individual jump score of 90-plus. Matej Svancer and Birk Ruud had two 90-plus scores apiece, while Tormod Frostad collected the judges' highest unique trick total with a 96.25 on his right nose-butter double bio 1440. The men's freeski big air qualifying event was wild. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

