Mac Forehand and 10 other skiers received at least one individual jump score of 90-plus. Matej Svancer and Birk Ruud had two 90-plus scores apiece, while Tormod Frostad collected the judges' highest unique trick total with a 96.25 on his right nose-butter double bio 1440. The men's freeski big air qualifying event was wild. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
American Mac Forehand fronts absolute bonkers qualifying round in freeski big air
